Sushant Singh Rajput Dog Fudge Dies 3 Years After Actor's Death; SSR Fans Mourn

Sushant Singh Rajput’s beloved dog Fudge has passed away. The heartbreaking news of his passing was shared by Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday. Sharing pictures of the pet dog with the late actor, Priyanka wrote, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken (sic)."

Several fans of the Chhichhore star took to the thread and offered their condolences to the family. “I’m so sorry di, sending you to love It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge," a fan tweeted. “Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces. Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to my heart. All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable. I’m speechless and heartbroken. Miss u Fudge" added another.

A few also shared pictures and videos of Sushant with his dog to pay their tributes.

The news of Fudge’s death comes a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary. The actor died on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His death rocked the nation. While the initial investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

