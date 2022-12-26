Home » News » Movies » Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Breaks Silence on Shocking Murder Claim, Says SSR's 'Sisters Have...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Breaks Silence on Shocking Murder Claim, Says SSR's 'Sisters Have...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Gupta issued a statement about Cooper Hospital employee's latest claim about the actor's death.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 18:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to a Cooper Hospital employee claiming that Sushant’s death was a murder and not suicide. Earlier in the day, the hospital employee identified as Roopkumar Shah allegedly participated in the autopsy process of the late actor and noticed several marks on his body. He also claimed that he saw a few marks around SSR’s neck which makes him feel that it was murder.

Speaking with ETimes, Vikas Singh said that he has no direct information about the latest developments. “I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death," he said.

Roopkumar, speaking with TV9 via Timesnownews.com, said, “When we went to perform a post mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise had left everyone shocked and disturbed. While the investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. Tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

first published: December 26, 2022, 18:38 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 18:42 IST
