Sushant Singh Rajput 'Murder' Claims: Hospital Staff Alleges SSR Had 'Injuries', 'Bones Fractured'

Cooper Hospital employee Roopkumar Shah has made a shocking new claim with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 07:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Fresh claims have fuelled the allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered.’ Cooper Hospital employee Roopkumar Shah, who claimed he was a part of the team who performed the autopsy on the late actor, had previously claimed that he felt Sushant’s death was not a suicide but a murder. He has now claimed that Sushant had ‘injuries’ and his bones were ‘fractured’ during the autopsy.

Speaking with India Today, Roopkumar Shah claimed that he had pointed out Sushant’s injuries to his seniors but they asked him to ‘mind his own business’. “He had injuries and his bones were also fractured. I tried to inform my seniors then but they did not listen and asked me to mind my own business," he claimed. “I was a part of the autopsy team but I don’t remember who was heading the autopsy team then," he added.

He also claimed that Sushant’s eyes appeared to be punched and marks on his neck did not seem from hanging but “looked like he was strangled."

Earlier this week, Roopkumar Shah told TV9, via Timesnownews.com, that he was a part of the team that performed the autopsy and allegedly noticed a few abnormalities. “When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order."

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, reacting to the recent developments, urged the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to look into the murder claim “diligently". She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which read, “Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

