Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Reacts to Shocking Claim 'SSR Was Murdered,' Says 'Our Heart Aches...'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to a shocking claim made by an employee of Mumbai’s Cooper hospital that SSR was “murdered". Roopkumar Shah, who had allegedly witnessed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, on Monday claimed that the actor didn’t die by suicide and his body had “marks of fracture". Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn’t present any proof to back his claims.

Now, Shweta has urged the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to look into the murder claim “diligently". She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which read, “Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Shah said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years," Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant in Cooper hospital, where SSR’s mortal remains were taken for postmortem, told news channels.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

