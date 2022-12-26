Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murder Claims Cooper Hospital Employee; Tunisha Sharma Funeral On Dec 27

In a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a Cooper Hospital employee alleges he witnessed the late actor’s postmortem and claimed the actor did not die by suicide but was rather murdered. Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, at Cooper Hospital (Mumbai), told TV9 that there were several marks on the actor’s body and neck. “When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only," Shah added.

Read more: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered’, Claims Cooper Hospital Employee Who Witnessed Post-mortem

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan rang in Christmas with his kids Hrehaan and Hredaan and ladylove Saba Azad in Switzerland. They were joined by Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who recently grabbed headlines for her alleged romance with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his girlfriend and kids for the first time. In the pic, Hrithik, Saba, Pashmina, Hrehaan and Hredaan are striking a fun pose while holding black umbrellas as they enjoy white Christmas in Switzerland. “Merry Christmas beautiful people," Hrithik simply captioned the photo.

Read more: Hrithik Roshan Posts 1st Pic With Kids, GF Saba Azad As They Celebrate White Christmas

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has set tongues wagging as the star kid’s cosy pictures with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are going viral on social media. Nysa attended a Christmas party on Sunday along with Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedant Mahajan. In a video, which has surfaced on the internet, Nysa is seen holding Orry close as she exits the party. The duo also got clicked walking hand-in-hand. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a busty skintight dress which she teamed with high heels.

Read more: Nysa Holds Orry Close As She Arrives in Busty Skintight Dress for Christmas Bash; Pics Go Viral

Advertisement

Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni performed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Terahvi’. He performed the ritual days after he threatened to burn Shah Rukh alive. The seer has expressed his anger against Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang. As reported by the Times of India, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni performed the ‘terahveen’ for he claimed it would mark the end of ‘jihad’ which he alleged is being propagated by Shah Rukh Khan in his movies. As per the report, he performed the ritual with an earthen pot and recited a few mantras before he smashed the pot. He was joined by a few supporters.

Read more: Pathaan Row: Ayodhya Seer Performs Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Terahvi,’ Claims ‘This Will Mark End of Jihad’

Advertisement

Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 27, in Mumbai. The mortal remains of the actress, who died by suicide on December 24, will be handed over to the family on Monday night, December 26, her uncle Pawan Sharma has confirmed. “The body will be taken out tonight itself and be stored overnight in a mortuary in Mira Road. Last rites will take place tomorrow around 4 pm," he told India Today.

Read more: Tunisha Sharma To Be Cremated On Dec 27, Details Of Her Final Hours With Ex-BF Sheezan Khan Emerge

Read all the Latest Movies News here