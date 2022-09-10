'Sushant Singh Rajput's Brahmastra Enough to Destroy Bollywood': SSR's Sister Slams Film Industry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh took a fresh jibe at Bollywood. The late actor’s sister, who has been fighting for justice for the actor following his shocking death for over two years now, took to Instagram and shared a picture of SSR and lashed out at Bollywood. In the new post, Meetu said that ‘Sushant’s Brahmastra’ is capable of destroying Bollywood.

“Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect," Meetu wrote.

Several fans who have been blaming Bollywood for Sushant’s sudden demise joined in and slammed the film industry. Several social media users took to the comments section and called for boycotts against Bollywood. “So true… I have boycotted Bollywood as I m big SSR fan… A true loyal fan… this is my contribution to #justicforsushantsinghrajput," a social media user wrote. “He is dearly missed. ❤️😢 #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," added another.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The country was left in shock when SSR was found dead in his apartment. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of money laundering and abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

Rhea was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case, with most of them currently out on bail.

