Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore to Release in China in New Year, Details Inside

The 2019 Indian coming-of-age comedic drama Chhichhore is all set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on January 7, 2022. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which won the National Award will be getting a full-fledged release in 100 + cities across eleven thousand screens in our neighbouring country. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will become the first Indian film to release in Chinese theatres following a two years ban. Tiwari’s last film Dangal, starring Aamir Khan became an unexpected smash hit in China in 2017.

The subject of the film is to appeal the mass audience as it narrates the tale of a tragic incident which forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers. Besides Sushant, Chhichhore also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Films coming from Nadiadwala Grandson have always done a great business overseas. Recently Baaghi 3 was released in Japan and now Chhichhore is gearing up for a China release. While Hollywood films await to get a release date in China, one waits to see what unfolds as an Indian film gets a release date.

Meanwhile, the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony was held in October this year and artists who had already been announced as the winners in March arrived to accept the honours from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Tiwari and Nadiadwala attended the ceremony to accept the Best Hindi Feature Film award for Chhichhore. While speaking at the red carpet, before the ceremony, Tiwari dedicated the award to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Sushant was an integral part of Chhichhore, he will continue to be so. All of us are equally proud of the award which we have got as a team, and I am very sure he would have been equally proud," said Tiwari, while Nadiadwala added, “We are dedicating this award to him actually."

