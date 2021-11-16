Sushant Singh Rajput’s Relatives Among 6 Killed in Accident; Shah Rukh Khan Has This Request to His Directors

At least six people, including four relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late Bollywood actor, died in a brutal car accident on Tuesday morning in Bihar’s Lakhisarai. The Sumo Victa car carrying 10 people collided with a truck, leading to the death of six people on the spot and severe injuries to four others. The deceased were residents of the Jamui district of Bihar.

After having a gruesome month due to the arrest of his son, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally getting back to work. However, he has a special request for the directors as he doesn’t want to leave his family alone in these tough times. According to a report on Bollywoodlife.com, SRK requested his directors to keep his international shooting schedule in small chunks so that he can visit family very often.

Telugu TV actor-anchor Farina Azad is now a mother. She gave birth to a baby boy on Monday and shared the happy news on her Instagram. She posted a picture informing her fans and friends that she had been blessed with a baby. Farina also tagged her husband in her post. ‘Bharathi Kannamma’ fame married her long-time boyfriend Rahman Ubaidh on 21st October 2017. The 31-year-old has also worked as a Vj in many TV serials

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard along with Neha Bhasin. However, days later, he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. Due to his deteriorating health, the actor decided to quit the show. In the recent episode, when the contestants were informed about Raqesh’s decision, they were in shock. While Shamita Shetty had an emotional breakdown, Vishal Kotian appeared to be quite happy over his eviction. Vishal shared with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz that it has been a lucky day for him and how Raqesh’s absence will work in his favour.

Chen, member of K-pop band EXO, is soon becoming a father for the second time. On November 16, South Korean news outlet Newsen reported that Chen’s wife is currently expecting their second child. In response to the report, Chen’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that Chen’s wife is pregnant with their second child."

