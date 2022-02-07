Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Posts Picture With Late Actor's Pet Labrador Fudge

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death not only came as a shock to his fans and film colleagues but also felt personal. The actor died by suicide and his body was recovered from his flat on June 14, 2020.

Sushant also had a dog named Fudge, who was seen with the actor in so many of his pictures and videos. A few days after Sushant’s death, Fudge reportedly got depressed and refused to eat. Later, Sushant’s father KK Singh took him to Patna from Mumbai and he lives there now.

On Sunday, Sushant’s sister Sheta Singh Kirti shared a photo of Fudge from the house, and captioned it, “With Fudge baby. Felt so nice to hold him."

The picture of the black Labrador on Shweta’s post reminded people of Sushant once again. Shweta’s words have also reminded the netizens of the actor and their comments are pouring into the post, praising Fudge and praying for Sushant.

People are writing that they think of Fudge every day along with Sushant. Sushant’s friend Manbir wrote, “He is the only one who could understand Sushant Bhai." The post has more than 48,000 likes. People are commenting ‘justice for SSR’ on this post as well.

