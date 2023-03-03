Sushmita Sen recently survived a massive heart attack. The news came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. The actress underwent angioplasty and has got a stent fixed. Actor Ankur Bhatia, who worked with Sushmita Sen in Aarya has now revealed how he was ‘shocked beyond words’ when he got to know about the actress’ health scare.

Ankur who played Sushmita’s on-screen brother in Aarya, told ETimes, “I came to know about it the day before yesterday, I was on an international flight and then jet lagged so got to know about it a bit late. But I was shocked beyond words! I’m so happy and glad now that she is doing fine and will be back in action in no time. She is one of the strongest people I know and I feel she can conquer anything in life. She is a real sherni."

Having worked with Sushmita in the two seasons of Aarya, Ankur revealed how Sushmita is a big time fitness enthusiast and never skips her gym time. “She is devoted towards her fitness and is very dedicated towards maintaining her fitness goals. Even with crazy timelines and grueling shoot schedules she manages to find time to exercise and maintains physical well being, which is commendable and very inspiring."

On Thursday, Sushmita shared a photo with her father and shared her health update. “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," her note read.

She added, “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! ❤️ I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga ❤️."

