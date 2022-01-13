Home » News » Movies » Sushmita Sen Adopts Baby Boy After Renee and Alisah? These Pics Raise Speculations

Sushmita Sen Adopts Baby Boy After Renee and Alisah? These Pics Raise Speculations

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen with her family
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen with her family

Sushmita Sen's latest pictures with her daughters and a baby boy have raised speculations about whether the former Miss Universe has adopted another son after Renee and Alisah.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 13, 2022, 07:51 IST

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, on Wednesday evening, stepped out with her two daughters and a baby boy and ever since the photos and the videos have been raising speculations about whether the former Miss Universe has adopted another son after Renee and Alisah. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. In the pictures, the diva can be seen donning a black t-shirt which she styled with a red carpet. The actress and her family profusely at the camera. Although paparazzo account Viral Bhayani mentioned the child is Sen’s son, there has been no confirmation from the actress. Take a look at the pictures and the videos:

Advertisement

All photos by Viral Bhayani

RELATED NEWS

The actress, who announced her split with Rohman Shawl after a relationship of two years recently, has been spending quality time with her family, especially daughters - Renee and Alisah. In a new picture shared on Instagram, Sushmita was seen posing against a picturesque view of the sky and sea and spoke about choosing to be herself.

Sushmita ]made headlines for her break up with Rohman. The actor shared a picture with the model and confirmed that they’d separated but added that they’d continue to remain friends. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship," she captioned the post.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series Aarya 2. The show, a second season to the Disney+ Hotstar drama, was released in 2021. Sushmita essayed the titular role. While she made her digital debut with the series, Sushmita is yet to announce her comeback film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 13, 2022, 07:51 IST