Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Appear on Koffee With Karan Season 7 Together?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to be back on the small screen with the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The director made the announcement recently and revealed that the new season will start streaming from July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. While there is no confirmation on the names who are going to be a part of the show this year, several speculations are doing the rounds including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen.

As per a recent report in Telly Chakkar, the former beauty queens Aishwarya and Sushmita will be sitting on the couch together. According to the report, both the actors have been pitted against each other and have never give an interview in recent decades.

While many stars are expected to appear, Karan recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor refused to participate in the new season. Speaking with Film Companion, Karan said Ranbir told him: “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself? He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.'"

On the film front, Karan is set to make his directorial come back next year with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker has also announced his first action film which is scheduled to go on floors in the summer of 2023. The film will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reunite after Gully Boy.

