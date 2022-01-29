Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Meet for the First Time After Breaking Up?

When Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with her model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in December last year, it had left her fans heartbroken. Now, news comes in that the actress and former Miss Universe met with her former flame for the first time post their separation. As per a report in Bollywood Life, the ex-couple travelled together in the same car from the actress’ home where they were accompanied by a common friend.

The publication quoted their source as saying, “Sush and Rohman spoke to each other for a good half hour below her building and later went to her place and waited there for a few hours. Though they are separated, Rohman shares a strong bond with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah, and both her daughters, too, are very close to him."

The source also told Bollywood Life that Sushmita Sen is okay with the fact that Rohman is like a father figure to her daughters.

“Rohman is almost like a father figure to them and he’ll always be there for them whenever they need him. Apparently, Sushmita, too, has no qualms with this equation and is happy with their bond. The attachment that Sushmita’s girls have with Rohman and vice versa is intact and will never come to an end," the publication further quoted the source.

In December last year, Sushmita had announced her break-up through a post on Instagram that read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!❤️#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship ❤️I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Getting candid about her Instagram post which received a lot of love from her admirers, Sushmita Sen told Hindustan Times that she wanted to say goodbye amicably as every relationship she has been a part of, has helped her grow from strength to strength, adding, “The world needs that love. There are enough problems in it already."

