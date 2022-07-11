Sushmita Sen Basks in the 'Italian Sun', Bedazzles Fans With Latest Pic From Her Vacation

Actress Sushmita Sen who is an avid social media user took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself from her Italian vacation. She was earlier spotted thronging the beaches of Maldives while enjoying the crystal blue water. In her recent photo, the Aarya actress can be seen basking in the sun on a yacht. She is dressed in a printed dress and has completed her looks with shades. The actress left her long hair open adding more style to her vacation look. Sharing it, she wrote, “La Dolce Vita ❤️ #sardinia I love you guys!!! #duggadugga Pic courtesy my gracious friend @itsalways_ "

Earlier, the actress shared another photo where she can be seen basking under the Italian sun in a halter neckline outfit sporting oversized sunglasses. The former Miss Universe captioned the picture, “Sen & the Italian Sun ❤️ #sardinia #sunkissed #vitamind I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ."

The selfie attracted the attention of her fans as they left endearing comments on the Instagram post. While one of them wrote, “That’s what I call Sen-sation, love you .", another fan complimented her, “The queen of hearts…. Philosopher." But the most precious comment came from her daughter Renee Sen who called her mother ‘gorgeous’.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen would soon be returning as Aarya in Hotstar Original web series ‘Aarya 3’. Announcing the news to her fans on her social media, the actress in a conversation with ANI revealed, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Produced by Madhvani under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group, Aarya stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. It tells the story of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family at any cost.

