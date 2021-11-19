Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Wishes His 'Babush' on Birthday With Loved-up Pic

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most romantic couples in B-town. The duo often grabs headlines for their social media PDA. On Sushmita’s birthday, Rohman shared a super cute throwback picture with the actress. Along with the picture, Rohman Shawl wrote a note that read: “Happy Birthday Babush." He added a couple of heart and hug emojis along with it.

Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for about three years now. He frequently features on her Instagram profile. Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling.

Earlier this year, Rohman Shawl opened up about his relationship with Sushmita and said that meeting the Bollywood star had been life-altering. Rohman spoke to the Bombay Times about the change in his perspective towards life and the film industry that happened after meeting Sushmita.

“Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work," the model said. Rohman credited Sushmita for helping him evolve as a person.

“On a personal level, that changed me. I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore," he said.

Heaping praise on her, Rohman said, “When I wake up in the morning and look at her, I think, ‘Oh God, I am so lucky’. Sushmita Sen is not just a person, she is a vibe. It takes time to understand her, but when you do, you are bowled over. The way she thinks will make you marvel at how beautiful her mind is."

