Sushmita Sen Celebrates Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's Decision to Call Off Divorce, Posts Family Album

It was a piece of delightful news for both the Sen and Asopa famililies when TV actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen decided to give their marriage another shot. The decision came months after the couple announced they were headed for a divorce. However, situations seem to be in favour of both the families for good now. Rajeev’s sister Sushmita Sen couldn’t contain her happiness about her brother’s decision. On Saturday, the actress celebrated their family’s bond in by putting up a heartwarming video on social media, and we are all for it.

In the sweet video, we see Rajeev and Charu as they bond with each other. We also see Sushmita’s father posing with the couple for pics. As the clip progresses, its sees Rajeev and Charu’s little munchkin as she plays in her grandfather’s lap. The clip chronicles memorable family moments between Charu, her daughter Ziana, Rajeev and his family members. We also see Sushmita’s daughters bonding with the actress’ father.

Taking to the captions, Sushmita revealed that the album has been created by Charu’s phone. She wrote, “ What a magical album your phone created @asopacharu ❤️I love how even technology celebrates Family!!!❤️To #Family Thank you for being mine…I love you.guys!!! #duggadugga "

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Sushmita’s fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the family and their bond.

One fan wrote, “Happy faces and happiness lovely family album ❤️," a second fan added, “Superb." A third social media user commented, “#PUREBLISS ❤️."

In a joint statement posted on social media, the couple said they had decided to call off their divorce and keep their marriage “for good". Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 and have a daughter named Ziana together.

“Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that… Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good," the couple wrote in a joint statement.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen reacted to the same and commented she was happy with Charu and Rajeev’s decision. “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona," Sushmita commented.

Earlier, Charu said that Sushmita has been her “huge emotional support" and her go-to person to share her marriage problems. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else…," Charu told Pinkvilla.com.

