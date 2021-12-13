Sushmita Sen Congratulates 'Har Hindustan Ki Naz' Harnaaz Sandhu for Winning Miss Universe 2021: You Were Destined

There is a new queen to the Miss Universe Crown as Chandigarh girl Harnaaz Sandhu made history by bringing back the title to India after 21 long years. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the model who was crowned at the Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel, and the latest person to shower love on her is former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Only two Indians before Sandhu has won the title of Miss Universe - Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The actress in her note called Sandhu ‘Har Hindustan Ki Naz’ and thanked her for representing the country beautifully and bringing back the crown after 21 years. She also jokes that she was destined to bring the crown as her age, too, is 21.

Advertisement

She shared a couple of photos of her from the beauty pageant and wrote, “#yehbaat ❤️ ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA ❤️ Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old , you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! ❤️ My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak"

Earlier in the day, Lara Dutta welcomed the youngster into the ‘Miss Universe Club’. The actress tweeted, “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!"

Advertisement

Several other Bollywood actors including former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Urvashi Rautela congratulated her for bringing the crown back after 21 years.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third. During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.