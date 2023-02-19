Sushmita Sen never fails to impress all with her jaw-dropping pictures on social media. On Sunday too, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie. In the click, she can be seen sitting in a car as she talked about ‘no traffic’. She sported a blue shirt and amped up her fashion game with black goggles.

In the caption of her post, Sushmita wrote, “Being driven to a shoot on a Sunday morning has its own charm…with zero traffic!!!!" Check out Sushmita Sen’s post here:

Soon after the picture was shared, several fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. “Love your attitude Ma’am. You find a silver lining in everything even working on sundays! Infectious energy," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “You’re more uplifting than any alarm clock and protien shake. You give me the quickest adrenaline rush that helps me to do something better everyday."

It is also being speculated that Sushmita might be travelling to shoot for her upcoming series - Aarya 3. In the show, she plays a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family.

The previous two seasons were extremely thrilling and kept the audience on the edge. It received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Season 1 of Aarya even earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. The series is helmed by Ram Madhvani and stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari and Vinod Rawat among others.

Besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be next seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

