Sushmita Sen Gifts Herself Swanky Mercedes Worth Rs 1.6 Crore, Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Send Love

Sushmita Sen shared a clip of her brand new car on Instagram handle and was congratulated by Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 19:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Sushmita Sen poses with her brand new car.

Sushmita Sen deserves all the good things in life and her fans would agree with it. The actress, who has time and again floored everyone with her performance in countless movies and web series like Main Hoon Na and Aarya, has become an owner of a swanky SUV and it’s obvious from the smile on her face how ecstatic she is with this expensive gift. Sharing the update with her fandom on Instagram, Sushmita Sen went on to flaunt her new ride.

On Saturday, the actress shared a video of her brand new black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe. Twining with the car, Sushmita Sen rocked a black outfit and black sunglasses. She was handed over the keys to her car along with an extravagant gift hamper. Sushmita then proceeds to sit inside the driver’s seat and peruse the luxurious interiors of the ₹1.63 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹1.92 crore (on-road) car(as per Car Dekho).

She penned the caption, “And the woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty (fist, red heart and wink emojis). Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!! (dancing, clinking glasses, musical notes, and hug emojis). I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Charu Asopa was among the first ones to congratulate Sushmita for her gift. She wrote, “Wow didi, congrats". Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen also dropped the “Congratulations" comment on the post.

Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “You are such a super woman. Perhaps you don’t know how much you inspire me. God Bless(with red heart emoji)". Another one wrote, “Congratulations! You are a beautiful human. Setting a good example for women to celebrate themselves and buy themselves gifts. I wish you all the happiness!". Someone also stated,

“You are and always have been an inspiration (clapping hands emoji)".

On the work front, the actress was last seen in season 2 of Aarya. She is currently filming for her upcoming film Taali, where she plays the role inspired by Gauri Sawant. The actress will also be seen in season 3 of Aarya.

first published: January 21, 2023, 19:26 IST
last updated: January 21, 2023, 19:26 IST
