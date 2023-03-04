Sushmita Sen Had 95 Percent Blockage In Her Main Artery; Sheezan Khan Gets Bail In Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case

Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked and worried earlier this week after she announced that she recently suffered a heart attack. Days after, on Saturday, the Aarya actress interacted with her fans via an Instagram live session and assured all that she is fine now. During the session, Sushmita thanked her doctors for ‘saving her life’ and mentioned that she survived a ‘very big’ heart attack. Sen also revealed that she had 95 percent blockage in her main artery.

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, Sheezan Khan has finally been granted bail. The former Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and the conditions laid down for his bail were that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings. Besides this, Khan’s passport has already been kept in the custody of Vasai police. Sheezan was arrested on December 25 last year, a day after Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show, Ali Baba.

Saif Ali Khan has issued a statement clarifying his ‘bedroom me aa jaiye’ remark at the paparazzi. In his statement, Saif also addressed the reports claiming that he is firing a security guard after some shutterbugs barged into his residential building on March 2. The Vikram Vedha actor dismissed such reports and added that he is not taking any legal action on paps. He also recalled what happened on March 2 and shared how paps ‘barged into’ his private property.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh with their daughter Vamika. While several pictures of the couple from their visit have already surfaced on social media, even Kangana Ranaut is left completely impressed. On Saturday, the Queen actress took to her Instagram stories, shared a video of Anushka and Virat from the religious place and praised them for being ‘such a good example’.

BTS singer Jin made our Saturday morning by sharing a picture in his military uniform. Kim Seokjin returned to Instagram to share his first post since he enlisted for military training. The Moon singer shared a picture in which he was seen wearing the uniform while posing with J-Hope and Jimin. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Welcome."

