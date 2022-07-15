Sushmita Sen Had 'Known' Lalit Modi, His Late Wife Minal For 'Many Years': Report

On Thursday, business maverick Lalit Modi took the internet by storm by officially announcing that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The announcement post ignited social media, thereby leaving netizens in disbelief. Now, a source close to the couple has shared interesting details about how their relationship bloomed.

An insider in a conversation with ETimes stated that there’s no need for people to be shocked after receiving the news. The source believes that this is one of the rare circumstances where the media had no clue that love was blooming between the two famous personalities. In addition to this, it was the couple who themselves declared their relationship instead of keeping it hidden from the limelight.

The source also pointed out how the duo belong to the glitz-n-glamour world and are fans of Cricket. The insider told the entertainment website, “Why are people so shocked? Probably because this is one of the few times that the couple themselves have come out in the open before the media could even get a whiff of it. Aren’t the two from the glitz-n-glamour world? Aren’t both ardent lovers of cricket? Don’t they have some common friends? Obviously, both are now single and found each other to be charming personalities."

The founder of IPL, Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Modi who was 10 years older than him. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Minal Modi passed away at age 63 in 2018. Speaking of Sushmita Sen, the Bollywood actress has known Lalit Modi for more than a decade. In the past, the two have been photographed together numerous times.

Lalit Modi, while making his relationship official took to his social media handles and shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen. He stated, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner Sushmita Sen- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Take a look at the post below:

It was in December 2021 when Sushmita Sen announced her separation from boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple dated for about four years and eventually called it quits.

While sharing the news Sen wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over the love remains!!" The reason behind the breakup remains unknown.

