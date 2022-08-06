Sushmita Sen Impresses Beau Lalit Modi With Her Gorgeous Vacation Pics, He Says ‘Looking Hot’

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share smoking hot pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia. On Saturday, the Aarya actress dropped a video in which she was seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea. She looked hottest in a black swimsuit paired with white skirt. “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️ A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! ." She added, “Where life has depth…I am all in!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Among others, her post prompted a quick response from her boyfriend and former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi. “Looking hot in Sardinia," he wrote.

On Friday too, Sushmita shared a couple of sunkissed pictures from her holiday in which she was seen posing on a yacht. She wore a black and white outfit and added goggles to her look too. On this post too, Lalit Modi had commented. “Love the posts on the #sardinia trip finally," he had written.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi surprised everyone last month when he announced that he is dating the former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen. Back then, he referred to her as his ‘better half’ and Tweeted, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." However, he later clarified that they are not married but just in a relationship.

After the duo announced their relationship, Sushmita Sen was also tagged as a gold digger by many on social media. Later, the actress broke silence about the same when he took to her Instagram and wrote, “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

