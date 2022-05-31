Sushmita Sen Is Everyone's Inspiration As She Amazes Netizens With a Handstand In Latest Pics

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen never fails to rule headlines and turn heads with her well-sculpted physique. She leads a healthy life and often treats her fans by giving sneak peeks into her fitness regime.

Recently, Sushmita Sen shared pictures on her Instagram page where she exhibited her ability to perform a handstand. “Can’t change the situation…then, change the perspective!!" the caption read. In the picture which is clicked inside a gym, Sushmita is seen balancing herself upside down. With her legs straight up, she maintains an immaculate posture and takes her whole body weight on just her hands. “Feet walk…Hand stand!!" the caption further read.

Sushmita Sen also makes use of some bands to balance better while her coach, Shivoham, is seen standing there to guide her. “Hawks eyes" wrote Sushmita in the caption referring to her coach. Having helped Sushmita to achieve an impressive fitness level, Shivoham commented that he was proud of her. “Your discipline and your focus help you achieve all these amazing tasks," he wrote.

Sushmita’s post gained appreciation from all. Witnessing her skills, users flocked to the comment section and lauded Sushmita. “Wow handstand, keep it up," wrote one user. Another user noted that performing a handstand is tricky, but Sushmita pulled it off anyway. “Wow that’s rigorous", wrote another user. Even Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen was left completely impressed. “The dream team 😍🙌 @shivohamofficial @sushmitasen47," she commented.

Shivoham definitely makes Sushmita go through some strenuous workout sessions and the results are truly evident in her pictures. Days before, Sushmita Sen had put her muscle gains on display in another Instagram post. In the picture, with her back facing the camera, Sushmita flexes her muscles and shows off well-defined arms.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the web series Aarya season 2. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in December last year.

