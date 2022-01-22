Sushmita Sen is Mom Goals as She Sings Spanish Ballad With Daughter Alisah

Sushmita Sen has shared a wholesome clip featuring her younger daughter Alisah on social media. The former Miss Universe has always inspired her fans and admirers as an actress, a public personality and especially as a single mother. To wish her Instagram followers a happy weekend, Sushmita posted a video in which she and Alisah can be seen singing along together. The Spanish song, La Soledad by Laura Pausini, is rather special as Sushmita loved it since she was a teenager. One can see that the ‘proud maa’ will cherish the memories of singing her favorite song with her teenage daughter for a lifetime. “A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage days, and now my teenager sings along with me! Life comes full circle!," wrote the actress.

She also penned a beautiful wish for Alisah: “May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona." Sushmita also gave a shout out to the singer Laura, “You Rock." Her caption also included the hashtag #apieceofmyheart.

Advertisement

Sushmita’s fans showered lots of love on a video she shared not long ago. In the clip, the mother-of-two was seen dancing with Alisah and elder daughter, Renee, like nobody’s watching. “Don’t feel like working out? No problem, let’s dance!," wrote the actress in the caption of the post. She thanked “mama’s pride", Alisah and Renee, for always keeping her on her toes. “Listen to your heart, follow the beat and move to your own rhythm! (Cardio done)," added the 46-year-old.

Sushmita engages in live sessions on Instagram to interact with her fans, from time to time. Her daughters often accompany their mother during the interaction.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sushmita is elated on receiving the International Association of Working Women Award for her performance in Aarya 2. In a statement, she said that it is euphoric to be conferred with such an honour and that it feels surreal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.