'Sushmita Sen is the Last Person Who Checks Out Bank Balances': Vikram Bhatt Comes Out in Support of Actress

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen gave a perfect reply to trolls calling her gold digger for dating Lalit Modi through a social media post. Now, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has also opened up on this matter and schooled people for calling the actress a gold differ. For the unversed, Bhatt and Sen dated each other in 1996 when the latter was shooting for her debut film Dastak. In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, the filmmaker said that Sushmita Sen is the last person who checks out bank balances.

He said, “Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special."

He continued that the actress is a ‘love digger and not a gold digger. He added, “I think making fun of other people’s life is entertainment. Someone’s tragedy is someone’s entertainment, that’s always there. When Kareena [Kapoor] married Saif [Ali Khan], even she was trolled. So, I think it goes with the territory, if you are a celebrity and if there is a decision of yours which seems funny to netizens, they start trolling."

Vikram Bhatt also shared that he hasn’t been in touch with Sushmita but he will stand up for her. “Look at her life, she has lived life on our own terms. If she wanted, she could have been the number one actress, but she never bowed down to any kind of industry. She never sucked up to anyone and she never became the actor’s girlfriend," the filmmaker concluded.

