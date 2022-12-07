Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi, Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik and Anjali Arora Among Most Googled People In India

Google has released a list of most searched people in India of 2022. And guess what? Sushmita Sen and her businessman-beau Lalit Modi are a part of it. Yes, you read it right. While Lalit Modi is the fourth most searched person of the year in India, Sushmita Sen is on the fifth spot of the list.

Lalit Modi left everyone surprised in July this year when he announced that he has been dating Sushmita Sen. Back then, he dropped a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and referred to the former Miss Universe and actress as his ‘better half’. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote and later clarified that they are not married but just in a relationship.

Following the announcement of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship, the Aarya actress faced backlash from some people on social media who went on to tag her as a ‘gold digger’. However, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls later and wrote, “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

Besides Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen, Lock Upp fame and social media sensation Anjali Arora is also among the most searched people in India this year. She is on the sixth spot of the list. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is also at number seven in the list and it is no surprise. Ever since Abdu entered Salman Khan’s show, he has been making headlines. He is often hailed as the ‘cutest’ and ‘most entertaining’ contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. Other people in the list are BJP leader Nupur Sharma, President Droupadi Murmu, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, cricketer Pravin Tambe and actress Amber Heard.

