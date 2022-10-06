Sushmita Sen Leaves Charu Asopa, Daughter Renee Proud With Her Powerful Taali Look

After making a smashing comeback and winning hearts with her top-notch performance in her OTT debut Aarya, Sushmita Sen is now all set to rule the digital space once again. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first look of her upcoming web series - Taali. In the picture, she looked strong and powerful with an intense expression on her face. She wore a red and green saree and added a dark red lip-shade and a bindi to her look.

In the caption, Sushmita mentioned that she is proud to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. “Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she wrote. The shooting of the show is currently underway and the release date has not been announced so far.

Soon after the first look poster was shared, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to the comments section and showered love on her mother. “Maa❤❤❤❤❤ So so so so proud of you ❤❤ Dugga Dugga ❤ I love you the mostest," she wrote. Sushmita’s sister-in-law and television actress Charu Asopa also shared that she is so proud of her ‘didi’ and wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi."

Just a couple of days back, it was reported that Sushmita admired the character of Gauri - a fearless, warm-hearted, strong-willed woman struggling against all difficulties for India’s transgender population. It is therefore, she decided to rise beyond the role of Aarya Sareen.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has also been working on the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya. It will be released in December this year. Besides this, the actress is reportedly also in talks for a biopic film produced by Mini Films’ Mansi Bagla.

