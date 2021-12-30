Sushmita Sen 'Looking Forward to an Incredible 2022' After Break up with Rohman Shawl

Putting all speculations to rest, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen in a social media post recently confirmed about her break-up with her beau Rohman Shawl and said that the relationship was long over. Sushmita shared a picture with Shawl on Instagram and shared: “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories#gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

Now, Sushmita shared a note on social media reflecting on the year gone by. She captioned an image of hers as, “A girl loves compliments. And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those. Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups and downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life! YOU are a BIG part of it! I love you guys! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations! Stay positive…hopeful & happy! #itsallhappening for you & not to you (sic)."

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya’, directed by Ram Madhvani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.