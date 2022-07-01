Sushmita Sen On Why She Never Married: ‘Men Were a Let-Down, My Kids Were Never in The Equation’

Sushmita Sen has always been outspoken about everything she has done in her life. Being the same, she recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna's show Tweak India where the two had conversations over marriage, men, and bad life decisions.

In the middle of their interaction, Twinkle Khanna shed light on how Sushmita never tried to hide anything about her relationships at the time when ‘famous men were claiming to be virgins’. Sushmita, in response, said, “If you lose yourself you are nothing that’s been my standard belief in life. Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men-whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists."

She added, “Tumhara dimaag chota hain, tumhara dil chota hain, samne wala insaan chota nahin hain. Tumhe kya lagta hain humne koi galtiyain nahi ki life me? Daba ke kiya hai. Danke ki chot pe kiya hai," adding that she doesn't carry any guilt about it.

She even asserted that her decision to not get married had nothing to do with her kids, instead, the only reason was that the men in her life were a let-down. She said, “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch."

The Aarya actress and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl broke up last year. She had met Rohman through social media sometime in 2018.

The actress stepped into the cinema world after winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994. She made a remarkable contribution to the entertainment industry. However, it has been over a period of a decade that Sushmita got featured in Hindi films. She was last seen in the Hotstar series Aarya 2. For the first season, she even won the Best Actor Female title at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

