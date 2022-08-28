Sushmita Sen Pens Heartwarming Note For The 'Love of Her Life' As She Wishes Birthday To Her Daughter

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her daughter Alisha Sen’s 13th birthday. On this special day, the Aarya actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing with ‘the love of her life’.

In one of the pictures, Sushmita was seen taking a selfie with her daughter, in another throwback click, the birthday girl was seen posing in a Durga Puja pandal with Sushmita’s mother. One of the pictures also presented the mother-daughter duo posing on what looks like a yacht. In another photo, Sushmita’s father can also be spotted.

In the caption, Sushmita penned a heartwarming note and expressed love for her daughter. She mentioned that she is a ‘better person because she is Alisah’s mother’ and wrote, “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!!"

Advertisement

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section for their favourite actress and her daughter. “Happy Birthday to her…..may she b blessed with happiness power n success throughout her life…..n may she grow up to b like u," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Wow ur vibe is so positive strong and caring!!"

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the unversed, Sushmita has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She often drops adorable pictures with them on social media.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in the third season of her superhit show Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the shooting of the upcoming season is currently underway.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here