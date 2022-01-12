Sushmita Sen Poses Against Beautiful Landscape And Talks About Choosing To Be Herself In New Post

Sushmita Sen is reveling in the joy of the new phase of her life. The actress, who announced her split with Rohman Shawl after a relationship of two years recently, has been spending quality time with her family, especially daughters - Renee and Alisah. In a new picture, Sushmita was seen posing against a picturesque view of the sky and sea and spoke about choosing to be herself.

The 46-year-old wore a halter neck bikini top and skirt while posing for the camera. She opted for a pair of sunshades and slides to complete the chic look. “I live by the water, I dance by the sea, of all the things I could be…I choose to be me," she captioned the picture. “I love you guys. Quickly make a wish, triple 1 and triple 2, yup, the date today," she added.

Earlier this week, Sushmita and her daughters were seen ditching her workout for an impromptu dance session. The former Miss Universe was seen flaunting her new short hairdo while dancing with Renee and Alisah. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem, let’s dance," adding “listen to your heart, follow the beat and move to your own rhythm." She thanked her daughters for always keeping her on her toes.

Sushmita was also seen reminiscing the time she spent in Switzerland. A few days ago, the actress shared a few pictures of herself looking like a boss lady. Dressed in a black coat and hat, Sushmita sat on a chair to pose against a gorgeous blue backdrop.

The actor had to undergo a surgery last year. While Sushmita did not delve into the details of it, she did reveal that it was a few weeks before her birthday in November and it was successful. She had been recovering well and thanked her fans for their love. She also underwent a makeover at the time.

On the work front, Sushmita reprised her role in the second season of Aarya directed by Ram Madhvani. The second season premiered on December 10, 2021.

