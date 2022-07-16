Sushmita Sen Posts Stunning Pic from Her Beach Vacay, Enjoys 'Power of Noise Cancellation'

Sushmita Sen has shared a stunning picture from her beach holiday on Instagram. The actress has been grabbing headlines for her romance with former IPL chief Lalit Modi, who on Thursday confirmed that the two are dating.

Sushmita took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself wearing a white kaftan. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation! #trulyblessed Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen. I love you guys beyond! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga."

Earlier, Sushmita shared a photo with her daughters and indirectly addressed her romance with Lalit Modi in the caption. She wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED… NO RINGS… Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given… now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always… and for those who don’t… it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Lalit Modi declaration of him dating Sushmita Sen became the biggest talk of the town. He revealed that he was in Sardinia, and even the actor was there. The businessman had shared their pictures together as well, and looked like they enjoyed a very romantic vacay!

Sushmita Sen is the mother of two adopted daughters. She made her acting comeback with the web series Aarya. The actress recently revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times “God saved" her.

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant and went on to make her debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak in 1996. She has appeared in films like Biwi No 1, Fiza, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

