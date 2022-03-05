Sushmita Sen Reacts to Hoarding About Child Adoption Without Marriage: Single Mother by Choice

Sushmita Sen is a proud single mother to two daughters. She is someone who never shies away from speaking her mind and breaking societal norms. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of a hoarding about breaking the taboo for child adoption without marriage that has been placed at different locations in Mumbai and Delhi.

The hoarding is a part of an advertising campaign about breaking the taboo and bias in society. The hoarding read, “Bina shaadi ke child adoption kaise kar sakti ho?" followed by the hashtag “Why the bias." Sharing it on her Instagram feed, Sushmita wrote, “This seems to be doing the rounds in Mumbai and Delhi… heard this one too many times before I decided to stop listening." She used hashtags like “single mother by choice" and “why the bias" to show she is not afraid of what society says.

Sushmita's post garnered netizens' attention. One of the users said that she aspires to be like her one day while another one wrote, “You have already raised the bar, ma'am," Many users called Sushmita an “inspiration" and their “role model."

Sushmita loves her daughters and her Instagram feed is proof. She keeps posting photos and videos of her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Recently, she posted a video in which she can be seen singing a poem titled Monkey Land with her younger daughter Alisah. People loved how Sushmita has raised her kids and is always there for them.

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of web-series Aarya.

