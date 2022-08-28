Sushmita Sen Reunites With Ex Rohman Shawl To Celebrate Daughter Alisah's 13th Birthday; See Pics

On Sunday, Sushmita Sen was in a celebratory mood as her younger daughter Alisah Sen turned 13. The actress and her family stepped out for a birthday lunch and they were joined by Sush’s ex-beau Rohman Shawl. In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Sushmita, who is dating Lalit Modi, flashed her big smile for the cameras while she was joined by older daughter Renee Sen and Rohman.

For the birthday lunch, Sushmita opted for a comfy pair of purple track pants and tee while Renee opted for a chic red top and jeans. Rohman was seen wearing a maroon tee and grey pants. However, the birthday girl was not seen around.

Earlier in the day, Sushmita shared a series of pictures with Alisah and penned a sweet birthday note for her. “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rohman and Sushmita remain on good terms despite the split. Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year and remained friends. They began dating in 2018 after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which Sushmita had accidentally opened. The couple was pretty open about the fact that they were in a relationship and were often spotted together in public even after the breakup. On the other hand, she has been private about her relationship with Lalit Modi.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen would soon be returning as Aarya in season 3 of the Hotstar Original web series.

