SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered a Heart Attack, Says 'Angioplasty Done, Stent in Place'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to reveal that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago. She shared a photo with her father Subir Sen and wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" ❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ ❤️Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️"

She continued, “This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! ❤️I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat#duggadugga ❤️"

As soon as she shared the news, her fans and followers took to the comment section of her post to wish her a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “We love you sush since school u hsve bene an inspiration n wishing u speedy recovery. Your heart is beautiful n big, even a feeling audience from outside can see that …God bless, Jai Mata rani ki" while another comment read, “OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always ❤️" Another user added, “I got goosebumps and tears… Pls take care of urself. Ppl around the whole world adores u and look upto u."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of the series Aarya 3. Besides that, the actress will also be next seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

