Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Spotted Together Post Break-up

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently spotted together for the first time after their break-up. Not long ago, Sushmita had, in an Instagram post, confirmed that she and Rohman were parting ways.

However, only days later, now Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been spotted together in a car. Sushmita posed for the paparazzi while sitting in the car, but Rohman Shawl was seen hiding his face.

Sushmita was not completely visible, but she was carrying a brown handbag and wearing a black sweatshirt. Rohman was wearing a denim jacket and didn’t want to be photographed. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s pictures are going viral on social media.

Advertisement

>Sushmita Sen wrote a breakup post:

“It takes taking risks to survive… I’ve been taking risks to be happy, it takes courage. You guys will get the guts, trust me, we all do!!! Otherwise, no one will tell you!!! I love you!!!" Sushmita recently wrote in a pot.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating back in 2018. Post-break-up, Rohman also shared a video and wrote, “The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the descent is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!!"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.