Sushmita Sen Shares Adorable Pics of Her Godson With Her Daughters: Here’s to Unconditional Love

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user who loves to share her family portraits with her fans. A look at her profile will show love-filled posts on her daughter besides some gorgeous photos of the actress. On Wednesday morning, she treated her fans to yet another picture-perfect moment. The former Miss Universe shared a couple of photos of her daughters posing with and cuddling her godson. In the first two photos, Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah can be seen holding the little kid in her arms. The next sets of photos show her elder daughter Renee with Amadeus.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Here’s to unconditional love!!!❤️Here’s to Children!!

Alisah @reneesen47 & my Godson #Amadeus I love you guys!! #sharing #happiness #purevibes #love ❤️ #duggadugga."

Take a look:

Last year, when Sushmita had stepped out with her adopted daughters and her grandson, several fans had speculated that the actress has adopted yet another kid. For the uninitiated, she had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. However, later in the day, Sen took to Twitter to put an end to all these rumours. Sharing a photo with the boy, who turned out to be her godson, she wrote, “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) "

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya. It is a crime thriller in which Sushmita was presented as a ‘don’ as she fights drug mafias to protect her family. The show also starred Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Maya Sarao among other actors.

