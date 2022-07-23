Sushmita Sen Shares Glimpse Of 'Coffee Time' with Mom Subhra and Family; See Pic

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen broke the internet after businessman Lalit Modi made his relationship social media official with her. Just a few days ago, Sen gave a befitting reply to trolls in a lengthy note alongside a stunning photo of herself vacationing in the Maldives. Now, she has once again updated her followers about her whereabouts. Currently, Sushmita Sen is spending some quality time with her family members. The former Miss Universe shared a happy selfie alongside her mother and two others chilling over coffee.

In the picture, Sen can be seen donning a white printed ensemble paired with statement sunglasses. With a contagious smile on her face, Sushmita looked extremely happy while posing for the camera. “I love you guys," wrote Sen while captioning the photograph.

Advertisement

Within just hours, the selfie garnered tremendous likes and praises on the photo-sharing application. An ardent fan of the star commented, “Your mom is such a sweetheart, God bless," another added, “Beautiful click." Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Last week, businessman Lalit Modi made his relationship official with Sushmita Sen alongside a series of stunning photos. Informing his followers about the “new beginning," Modi wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by gods grace will happen. I just announced that we are together."

Advertisement

The announcement post came under massive media scrutiny with a few even trolling the new couple. Although Sen has not made any comment about her dating life as of yet, she aptly hit back at trolls who made disparaging comments and vile judgments about her personal life.

“It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies, the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip. The friends I never had ‘the acquaintances I’ve never met, all sharing their grand opinions, deep knowledge of my life, character, monetizing the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way! Ah, these geniuses! I dig deeper than Gold, and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself," wrote Sen in her statement.

Reportedly, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have known each other for more than a decade.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here