Sushmita Sen’s Sister-in-law Charu Asopa Quashes Divorce Rumours; Shares Adorable Pics with Rajeev Sen

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa’s marriage with Rajeev Sen was rumoured to be in deep waters. It was said that their married life was going through a rough patch, following which the two started to live separately. Talks about their separation have been doing rounds on the internet for quite a long time now, but there was no official statement. However, if we go by their latest social media posts, it seems that all is well in their marriage paradise. Charu and Rajeev are currently enjoying their time in Kashmir and they shared photos from their vacay, with their baby girl Ziana.

Charu shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein one can witness her romantic getaway with her husband in Kashmir. The photographs feature the actor in a white and yellow chiffon saree as she posed with Rajeev, who was seen holding his little one. The couple also clicked a bunch of romantic selfies that left fans in total awe. With hundreds of gorgeous flowers blooming around, the famous Tulip garden simply enhanced the beauty of the snaps. It looks like the couple is enjoying every bit of their vacation in the valley.

Advertisement

Charu also shared a Reel which showcased the couple sharing a romantic moment and then walking towards the camera. A couple of other snippets which captured the duo taking a walk in the Tulip Garden were also included in it. The actor had added the song - Chupke Se Sun from the movie Mission Kashmir in the background of the Reel.

Advertisement

Fans have taken a sigh of relief as these pictures and videos are enough to advocate that all is well between the power couple. They adored their chemistry and showered them with love and blessings, in the comment section of the posts.

For the unversed, the rumours regarding their troubled marriage gained momentum after Rajeev posted a video on his YouTube channel sharing how badly he was missing his daughter Ziana. It was said that while Charu was living with her parents in Bikaner, Rajeev stayed in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.