Sushmita Sen Starrer Aarya 3 Dropped? Sources Confirm 'Not True'

When Sushmita Sen made her smashing comeback in 2020 with the web series Aarya, she left everyone stunned and completely impressed. After two successful seasons of an Emmy-nominated show, fans are now eagerly waiting for Aarya season three. However, earlier today, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 has been dropped. The report claimed that the decision has been taken considering the ‘poor response’ to its second season.

Worry not, it’s not true! Sources close to Disney+ Hotstar have confirmed with News18 Showsha that the Aarya 3 has not been dropped and rather, the shooting of the show is currently underway. “It is not true, shooting is underway," a source close to the OTT platform said.

In July this year, director Ram Madhvani announced that Aarya season 3 is in ‘development’. Back then, he dropped an announcement video and wrote, “Aarya Season 3 in Development Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement."

Later, Sushmita Sen also talked about the upcoming season in an interview with Variety and assured all that it will be a ‘new dawn’. “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya," she had said.

In Aarya, Sushmita Sen plays the role of a woman named Aarya Saree. Mother of three, her husband was shot dead in broad daylight. The show depicts her journey from desperately trying to come out of her late husband’s business of illegal opium to taking over the business herself and then becoming a mafia leader.

Are you excited for Aarya 3?

