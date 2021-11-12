Sushmita Sen Starrer Aarya to Return With Another Power-Packed Season, Details Inside

After a thriller first season, Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya is all set to return with its second season on Disney + Hotstar. The International Emmy Nominated series will see the Bollywood actress reprise her role as Aarya Sareen, who returns to combat her worst demons in the second season. The teaser shared by the channel shows Sushmita Sen in a powerful avatar as she has to avenge the death of her husband. This time, the actress looks ferocious and intense and she is covered in raging red colours. The poster brings back the lioness fighting the odds to save her family.

Take a look at the teaser:

Advertisement

Talking about returning with the second season, director Ram Madhvani said, “The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. The show’s nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge."

In September this year, the series received its first nomination in the best drama series for the 2021 International Emmy Awards. The actress took to social media to share the news and retweeted a post from Disney+Hotstar’s official account. She wrote, “We are family." Co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat the web series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell and others.

The first season of Aarya, the Hindi remake of Dutch web-series Penoza, was shot in Rajasthan. The series ended in a cliffhanger, with viewers wanting to know more about what happened to Aarya after she leaves the country with the children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.