Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked and worried earlier this week after she announced that she recently suffered a heart attack. Days after, the Aarya actress interacted with her fans via an Instagram live session and assured all that she is fine now. During the session, Sushmita thanked her doctors for ‘saving her life’ and mentioned that she survived a ‘very big’ heart attack. Sen also revealed that she had 95 percent blockage in her main artery.

“I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery," she told her fans and added, “It was a phase and it passed". The actress further put up a bold face and said, “It doesn’t put fear in my heart".

Sushmita also thanked her fans, followers and friends to send her wishes and flowers and added that she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the love. “My home looks like a garden of Eden," she said.

Earlier this week, Sushmita Sen opened up about her heart attack by sharing a picture with her father. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," she wrote.

“Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️ This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" the actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya 3. In the show, she plays a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family. Besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

