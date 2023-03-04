Actress Sushmita Sen recently shocked her fans with the revelation that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. The actress, in an Instagram post, said that she underwent angioplasty and stent placement. Now, it appears Sushmita is all set to resume work. The actress confirmed her plans to resume shooting during a live session on social media on Saturday. Though it remains unclear when she will start to work again, Sushmita vaguely confirmed she’ll be back on the sets of Aarya 3 soon. Not only she is about to start fresh, but the actress is also determined to give fans a brand-new season that they’ve never imagined.

“Will be back on Aarya 3 sets. I am going to give you all a season 3 like never before," she said during the live session.

It was at the end of January when Sushmita Sen started the shooting of the third season. Owing to her medical condition, the production of the show appears to have hit a bit of a snag. Previously, while beginning the filming process, the actress, in a Tweet, wrote, “She is back, and she means business Hotstar Special Aarya 3. Now shooting, Coming soon only on Disney Plus Hotstar."

The announcement came alongside an intense motion teaser that featured Sen’s gangster mom puffing a cigar as she lounged outside fixing bullets in her revolver. Watch the teaser below:

Co-created by Sandeep Modi and Ram Madhavi, the crime-thriller is an Indian adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza. The plot of the show follows the life of Aarya, who to protect her family joins a mafia gang. Not only her aim is to make herself independent but she also aims to exact revenge for her husband’s death. With guns blazing and blood oozing, the series has been critically acclaimed and has also received an Emmy nomination in the Best Drama Category. The premiere date of season 3 remains unclear as of yet.

Besides Aarya, Sushmita Sen also has Taali in the pipeline.

