Sushmita Sen To Play A Transgender In Her Next Web Series

Following the success of Aarya, actress Sushmita Sen began filming her next project in which she will play a transgender woman in the untitled project directed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav.

According to a source close to the production house, Sushmita Sen’s OTT series is based on the life of prominent transgender campaigner Gauri Sawant. The six-episode show will chronicle Gauri’s life, including her journey, struggles, and obstacles in becoming India’s first transgender mother.

According to reports, Sushmita admired the character of Gauri, a fearless, warm-hearted, strong-willed woman struggling against all difficulties for India’s transgender population. The actress expressed her desire to rise beyond the role of Aarya Sareen, the attractive, independent lady forced to join a mafia organisation to avenge her husband’s murder.

Sushmita explained that the web programme landed in her lap just as she was looking for a project that would push her as a performer. According to the industry source, Gauri Sawant’s story is not just about a trans woman; it also eloquently captures Gauri and her adopted child’s mother-daughter connection.

Meanwhile, Sushmita is anticipated to finish the series by the end of November, after which she will begin filming for the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya. The actress is also in talks to star in a powerful biopic film produced by Mini Films’ Mansi Bagla and ace photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No. 84.

Sushmita returned to the small screen after a long absence with her digital debut in the online series Aarya. She played Aarya, a powerful lady who will go to any length to keep her family safe, even if it involves tangling with the Russian mafia, in a film about drugs and gangsters.

