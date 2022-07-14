Sushmita Sen Was Holidaying in Sardinia With Lalit Modi? See Pics from Her Italian Vacay

Sushmita is dating Lalit Modi, the latter has confirmed. The Indian Premier League (IPL) founder, who is a fugitive, took to his social media accounts and shared intimate pictures with the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress to reveal that they were dating. He also revealed that he recently returned to London from a trip to the Maldives and Sardinia, in Italy. Going by Sushmita’s latest Instagram posts, it seems that Sushmita was holidaying with him.

In the last couple of weeks, the actress had been posting pictures from the Maldives and Sardinia. Last month, Sushmita revealed that she was taking a father’s day trip with her family to the Maldives. Along with her were her daughters. Soon after, she shared breathtaking videos and photos from the exotic island.

In one of the videos, Sushmita was seen enjoying some alone time in the pool. It was earlier this week that Sushmita shared a picture in which she stuck a sensual pose on a cruise. Wearing a zebra-printed kaftan, Sushmita looked like a gorgeous diva in the picture. Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “La Dolce Vita ❤️💃🏻🎶 #sardinia I love you guys!!! 😊🌈 #duggadugga."

Meanwhile, it seems like Lalit Modi is head over heels for Sushmita Sen. The Indian businessman and cricket administrator, who is currently a fugitive, took to social media and shared several pictures with Sushmita, some of which featured the two sharing intimate moments. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the post.

He also took to his Instagram bio and gave Sushmita a sweet nod by calling her his love. His bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." He also changed his display picture to a recent picture from what appears to be a vacation they took together. In the picture, the couple seemed to be enjoying a ride in the waters and posing for a happy selfie.

