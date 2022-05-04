Sushmita Sen Wins Hearts As She Distributes Sweets To Paps At Salman Khan's Eid Party; Watch

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party has been making headlines all over. Social media is flooded with pictures from the celebration. Several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shehnaaz Gill, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others attended the event. However, one person who left everyone in complete awe was none other than Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen wore a traditional pink outfit with golden work on it. She was snapped by paparazzi as she arrived for Salman Khan’s Eid bash. The actress wished Eid Mubarak to paps and handed them a box of sweets. While handing them over the box of sweets, Sushmita asked paps to distribute it among themselves.

Netizens are completely impressed with Sushmita Sen’s humble gesture. The comment section of the video is flooded with heart emojis, with fans talking about how down-to-earth the actress is. “She is the sweetest!!! How thoughtful of her to bring sweets for the media," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “This is what grace looks like."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya. It was a crime thriller that also starred Vikas Kumar, Sikandar Kher, Maya Sarao and Ankur Bhatia among others. The show and Sushmita’s performance in it was widely appreciated by the audience. Later in an interview, Sushmita also talked about how things have changed in the industry since the 90s and told India.com, “I am coming from 90s cinema where half the time we weren’t even part of the hoardings, let alone be an author back role. It would be huge news if there was a woman-centric script and then they used to say that a heroine is carrying a film on her shoulder. Things like that. It never used to do well also. Because you had a limited budget, limited marketing, no one watched it. I know, I have done films like that. Now, to see hoarding and to see hoardings all over Bombay with Aarya, the protagonist being center staged. It’s an evolution. I think it’s a huge huge journey of progression."

