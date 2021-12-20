Sushmita Sen Wishes Father on Birthday; Shares Glimpse of Niece Ziana

On the occasion of her father Subir Sen's birthday, Sushmita Sen posted a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday. She rushed to the social media platform to write a heartfelt message for him. The images show her, her father Shubeer Sen, and her relatives. Sushmita, who has recently become an aunt, also shared a photo of her niece Ziana.

The actress took to Instagram to share a collection of beautiful family photos. Sushmita called her father a loving, caring, and kind human being. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Baba. A marvelously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call you my father, and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather.”

She also wishes to inherit her father's strength and unbreakable spirit on this special day. “To your health & happiness always, for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower, for your silent strength & indomitable spirit, one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime. YOU ARE AMAZING BABA, I LOVE YOU. Thank you, God,” Sen added.

Along with the note, she posted a bunch of pictures of her baba and family. In the last photo of the carousel post, Sen's father is seen holding Ziana and sitting with granddaughters Alisah and Renee (Sen's daughter).

Ziana is the daughter of Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa – the well-known television actress. Ziana recently turned a month old. Sushmita was overjoyed at the time of her niece’s birth and couldn't wait to meet the baby, who was expected around her birthday. On November 1, 2021, a few days ahead of Sushmitr's birthday, Charu and Rajeev brought their baby girl into their life, and the newbie bua was around to witness the magical moment of childbirth.

Sen recently wowed audiences with her performance in the second season of Aarya. Sen, 46, portrayed Aarya Sareen, a mother who is fighting a dark world of crime and foes who are closing in on her home and children. The latest chapter of Aarya, which is presently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, premiered on December 10 to positive reviews.

