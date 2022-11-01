Sushmita Sen Wishes ‘Jaan’ Ziana On First Birthday, Tags Charu Asopa Amid Divorce from Rajeev Sen

Sushmita sen marked niece Ziana’s first birthday with an awwdorable note. The Maine Pyaar Kyu Kia actress took her social media handles to pen a special note to her ‘Jaan’ Ziana along with a cute photograph of the two. Amid her brother Rajeev Sen’s separation from wife Charu Asopra, the Aarya star also mentioned the latter in the post.

The Aarya actress wrote on Instagram, “Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!! May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan We love you little Munchkin."

Sushmita sen has also tagged the birthday girl’s parents.

Check the post below:

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower birthday wishes on the little munchkin.

Ziana’s mom Charu Asopa dropped a string of heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

For the unversed, Ziana’s parents Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been grabbing the headlines for their troubled marriage. The duo had once again decided to part ways, a few weeks after reuniting. In a recent interview, Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy.

“After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here," Charu recalled in an interview with Pinkvilla.

“He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," Charu added.

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. It was Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev Sen had blamed Charu publicly for hiding her first marriage in 2022.

