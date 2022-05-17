Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 to Go on Floors This Year; Ram Madhvani Begins Scripting for New Season

With Aarya, Sushmita Sen marked a smashing comeback into the world of acting in 2020. The former Miss Universe played the role of a fearless woman who is ready to go to any extent to protect her family in the series. Now the actress is all set to reprise the titular role in the third season of Aarya.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, filmmaker Ram Madhvani and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3. Quoting a source close to the development of the series that streams on Disney+Hotstar, Pinkvilla reported that the creators are excited to take the story to another level in terms of drama and thrills. The source also told Pinkvilla, “Aarya is an extremely important project for him (Ram Madhvani), and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the end of the year."

In 2021, Sushmita won several accolades for Best Actress in a Series (Drama) for her performance in Aarya. The series was also nominated for International Emmy Awards in 2021. Last year, the second season of the crime-thriller was also released on Disney+Hotstar. Sushmita plays the role of an urban mother, who takes on the responsibility of controlling a business and protecting her children from the enemies after the death of her husband.

For the second season of Aarya, Sushmita shot some pivotal scenes in Rajasthan. The actress often shares some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. In one of the videos shared by the actress earlier in January, Sushmita can be seen dressed in a white and red saree as she was dancing to a soundtrack from the show. Dancing to the tunes of Digambar, Sushmita channeled her Aarya persona. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sushmita added to the caption, “The very first time I heard Digambar, a truly hypnotic song from the soundtrack of Aarya 2. This was me…completely in love!!"

Aarya series also stars Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar in crucial roles.

