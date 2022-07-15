Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev On Her Relationship with Lalit Modi: Wasn’t Aware at All, Pleasantly Surprised

IPL founder Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is dating former beauty queen Sushmita Sen. On Thursday evening, he first sparked marriage rumours with Sushmita, after he posted a series of intimate pictures of them on his official social media accounts and referred to her as his “better half". Later on, Lalit Modi clarified that he is not “married" to Sushmita Sen. He confirmed that he and Sushmita are dating each other. While Sushmita is yet to comment on this, her younger brother Rajeev Sen, is also pleasantly surprised by the news.

While speaking to ETimes, Rajeev said that he wasn’t aware of it at all and is pleasantly surprised by knowing this. He said, “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now."

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the post.

He later took to Twitter to clarify that they aren’t married, but just dating for now. He posted, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day ."

In fact, Lalit’s Instagram bio also mentions this new development in his life. After mentioning details of his work life, he further added, “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." His current display picture, too, features Sushmita alongside him.

This comes months after Sushmita announced her breakup from Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star confirmed her breakup through social media. The actor’s post spoke about the everlasting love and friendship shared by the two of them.

Sushmita Sen is the mother of two adopted daughters. She made her acting comeback with the web series Aarya. The actress recently revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times “God saved" her.

On the work front, she was seen in the sequel to her web series ‘Aarya’.

